Accord priority in housing to homeless families with girl children: Kerala Human Rights Commission to state govt

The Kerala Human Rights Commission (KHRC) has directed the state government to give priority to poor homeless families with girl children when allocating houses under the 'Life Mission' project.

The direction was given by the Commission on a woman's complaint seeking priority in allocation of a house under the project, KHRC said in a statement.

KHRC chairperson Justice Antony Dominic ordered the CEO of Life Mission to take a decision on urgent basis in light of the letter sent by the Secretary of Vellarada Grama Panchayat regarding a house for the complainant, the statement said.

The KHRC also directed the grama panchayat not to delay action on the decision that will be taken by the Life Mission.

In the proceedings before the Commission, the grama panchayat had said the complainant was at the top in the panchayat's list of eligible persons for housing and 47 in the Life Mission list.

She was entitled to be included in the priority category on the basis of the on-site inspection and it was for the Life Mission to take further steps in the matter, the panchayat had told the rights panel.

