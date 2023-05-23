Credit Suisse AT1 bonds - Swiss court receives 230 claims against Swiss regulator

Switzerland's Federal Administrative Court has received 230 claims against the country's financial regulator FINMA after it wrote off the value of Credit Suisse's AT1 bonds, the court said on Tuesday. The claims related to 2,500 individual parties, a court spokesman told Reuters.

The court in the north-eastern Swiss city of St. Gallen, declined to say whether the time limit for filing further claims had expired or the amount of compensation claimed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)