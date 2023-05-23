Russian investigators open 'terrorism case' over cross-border attack from Ukraine
Russian investigators said on Tuesday they had opened a terrorism investigation after what they said was a cross-border attack on Russia's Belgorod region mounted by what they called Ukrainian armed groups.
Kyiv has denied involvement in the attack.
Fighting broke out in the Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine, on Monday.
