Kremlin: Western military aid to Ukraine will not change situation on front
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 23-05-2023 15:02 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 15:00 IST
The Kremlin said on Tuesday that further pledges of miliary aid to Ukraine by Western countries would not change the situation on the front.
In a call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said supplying Ukraine with modern F-16 fighter jets came with "obvious risks".
