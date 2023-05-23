Left Menu

HC rejects actor Unni Mukundan's plea to quash FIR against him in sexual harassment case

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 23-05-2023 17:30 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 16:55 IST
The Kerala High Court on Tuesday dismissed a petition filed by actor Unni Mukundan seeking to quash the FIR registered against him in connection with a sexual assault case.

The court also allowed the prosecution to go ahead with the trial proceedings against the actor in the lower court in the case pertaining to outraging the modesty of a woman script writer in 2017.

Justice K Babu rejected the petition filed by Unni Mukundan to acquit him from the case.

The High Court had in February vacated the stay granted by it earlier on the trial proceedings against the actor, after the woman denied claims that she agreed to out-of-court settlement.

The court had observed that if the stay order was secured by submitting a false affidavit, it is a ''very serious'' matter.

Saiby Jose Kidangoor, who is facing a probe into allegations of bribery to settle the court cases, is representing Mukundan.

