Left Menu

Chinese envoy to visit Russia on May 26 - TASS, citing source

Reuters | Updated: 23-05-2023 18:16 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 17:45 IST
Chinese envoy to visit Russia on May 26 - TASS, citing source

Chinese Special Envoy for Eurasian Affairs Li Hui will visit Russia on May 26, the Russian state-owned news agency TASS reported, citing an unnamed source.

Li, a former ambassador to Moscow, has been on an extended tour to Ukraine, Poland, France, Germany and finally Russia. Last week he became the most senior Chinese official to visit Ukraine since Russia sent in its armed forces in February 2022.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets OxygenOS 13 F.48 update with May 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets OxygenOS 13 F.48 update with May 2023 security patch

 India
2
Nearby star explosion captivates astronomers; closest supernova seen in five years

Nearby star explosion captivates astronomers; closest supernova seen in five...

 Global
3
Exhausted, disconnected and fed up – what is ‘parental burnout’ and what can you do about it?

Exhausted, disconnected and fed up – what is ‘parental burnout’ and what can...

 Australia
4
Soccer-Spanish football admits racism problem after Vinicius incident

Soccer-Spanish football admits racism problem after Vinicius incident

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Science Fiction: MRI Scans and AI Revolutionize Mind Reading

Family Fun in Saudi Arabia: Discover the Perfect Destinations for an Unforgettable Trip

Digital Detectives: Uniting Science and Crime through Forensic Technology

Tech Innovations Tackling Food Waste: Exploring the Power of Digital Supply Chains

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023