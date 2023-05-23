Vice President Dhankar to confer National Water Awards on Jun 17

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will confer the National Water awards to more than 40 winners on June 17, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The Jal Shakti ministry said 41 winners, including joint winners, have been selected for the 4th edition of the award, covering 11 categories including 'best state', 'best district', 'best village panchayat', 'best urban local body', 'best school', 'best media', 'best institution for campus usage', 'best water user association', 'best industry', 'best industry for CSR activities', and 'best NGO'.

The award winners in different categories will be given a citation, trophy and cash prize. The cash prizes for the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd rank winners are Rs 2 lakhs, Rs 1.5 lakhs, and Rs 1 lakh, respectively. Chairing a meeting to review the arrangements for the awards distribution ceremony, the Secretary, Department of Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation, Pankaj Kumar asserted that the ceremony will provide an occasion for all the winners, participants and various organisations to further cement a strong partnership and encourage peoples' engagement in water resources conservation and management activities.

He said these awards will also help create awareness among the masses about the importance of water and motivate them to adopt and promote best water usage practices.

