Nagpur: Woman ends life following son's suicide

A 51-year-old woman here allegedly died by suicide a day after her son, who was heavily in debt on account of cricket betting, ended his life, police said on Tuesday.Divya Naresh Waghwani allegedly killed herself by drinking a poisonous liquid on Monday, said an official of Lakadganj police station.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 23-05-2023 19:33 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 19:33 IST
Divya Naresh Waghwani allegedly killed herself by drinking a poisonous liquid on Monday, said an official of Lakadganj police station. On May 21, her son Khiten (30) had allegedly hanged himself from the ceiling fan in the kitchen of his house in Kalamna area. As per preliminary investigation, Khiten was addicted to cricket betting and run up a debt of Rs 18 lakh.

Police have registered separate cases and further probe is on, the official said.

