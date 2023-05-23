Elderly priest beaten to death in UP village

An elderly priest in a village here was beaten to death with his hands and legs tied by unknown assailants, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Haridas Maharaj. He was in his 70s, they said. Superintendent of Police (rural) Trigun Bishen said on Tuesday morning a devotee found the priest of Hanuman Mandir located on Nandgaon road in the Kosi Kalan police station area dead. He had gone to the temple to give him food. The matter is being investigated, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)