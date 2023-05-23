Left Menu

Elderly priest beaten to death in UP village

An elderly priest in a village here was beaten to death with his hands and legs tied by unknown assailants, police said on Tuesday.The deceased has been identified as Haridas Maharaj. Superintendent of Police rural Trigun Bishen said on Tuesday morning a devotee found the priest of Hanuman Mandir located on Nandgaon road in the Kosi Kalan police station area dead.

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 23-05-2023 20:04 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 20:04 IST
Elderly priest beaten to death in UP village
  • Country:
  • India

An elderly priest in a village here was beaten to death with his hands and legs tied by unknown assailants, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Haridas Maharaj. He was in his 70s, they said. Superintendent of Police (rural) Trigun Bishen said on Tuesday morning a devotee found the priest of Hanuman Mandir located on Nandgaon road in the Kosi Kalan police station area dead. He had gone to the temple to give him food. The matter is being investigated, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets OxygenOS 13 F.48 update with May 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets OxygenOS 13 F.48 update with May 2023 security patch

 India
2
Nearby star explosion captivates astronomers; closest supernova seen in five years

Nearby star explosion captivates astronomers; closest supernova seen in five...

 Global
3
Exhausted, disconnected and fed up – what is ‘parental burnout’ and what can you do about it?

Exhausted, disconnected and fed up – what is ‘parental burnout’ and what can...

 Australia
4
Soccer-Spanish football admits racism problem after Vinicius incident

Soccer-Spanish football admits racism problem after Vinicius incident

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Science Fiction: MRI Scans and AI Revolutionize Mind Reading

Family Fun in Saudi Arabia: Discover the Perfect Destinations for an Unforgettable Trip

Digital Detectives: Uniting Science and Crime through Forensic Technology

Tech Innovations Tackling Food Waste: Exploring the Power of Digital Supply Chains

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023