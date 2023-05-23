Left Menu

Minor girl 'sold' to be married to middle-aged man in Rajasthan's Dholpur

A seven-year-old girl was allegedly sold for Rs 4.50 lakh to be married off to a middle-aged man in Rajasthans Dholpur district, police said on Tuesday.The family of Bhupal Singh 38 had purchased the girl from her father after paying Rs 4.50 lakh.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 23-05-2023 23:34 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 23:34 IST
A seven-year-old girl was allegedly sold for Rs 4.50 lakh to be married off to a middle-aged man in Rajasthan's Dholpur district, police said on Tuesday.

The family of Bhupal Singh (38) had ''purchased'' the girl from her father after paying Rs 4.50 lakh. Singh married the girl on May 21, the police added. The alleged incident took place in the district's Mania area. Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused's family settled in their village after some members served time in jail in a murder case in Madhya Pradesh, the police said.

Superintendent of Police (Dholpur) Manoj Kumar said information was received on Tuesday about the girl being ''bought'' and married off to a middle-aged man. A team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (Mania) Deepak Khandelwal raided a house from where the girl was recovered. She had henna drawn on her hands and ankles. Khandelwal said Singh's family members confessed to ''buying'' the girl after paying Rs 4.50 lakh to her father.

A case has been registered and information is being gathered about who and how many people were involved in the act following which further action will be taken, the police said.

