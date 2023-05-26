Left Menu

NHRC issues notices to Bengal govt, DGP over reports of death of two in Malda 'firecracker blast'

The National Human Rights Commission has issued notices to the West Bengal government and police chief over recent reports that two people died in a firecracker blast in Malda town, officials said on Friday.Apparently, there is a lack of supervision by the state authorities which is resulting in such incidents taking place repeatedly within a short period, the NHRC said in a statement.The NHRC has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report that in yet another firecracker blast in West Bengal, two persons died in Malda town on 23rd May 2023.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-05-2023 21:34 IST | Created: 26-05-2023 21:34 IST
Three such blasts have happened in the state, resulting in the death of 16 people in eight days, the commission said.

Accordingly, the NHRC has issued notices to the chief secretary and the director general of police of West Bengal, seeking a detailed report within four weeks, it said.

The report should also include the status of the FIR registered by the police, medical treatment of the victims and compensation, if any, granted to the next of kin of the deceased and the injured. The commission would also like to know about the action taken against the delinquent officers responsible for the tragedy, it added.

The NHRC had recently taken suo motu cognisance of a similar incident in East Medinipore district of West Bengal wherein at least nine people had died and many were injured in a blast at an illegal fireworks factory. The state government's reports on the matter are awaited, the statement said.

