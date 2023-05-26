Funeral of Kerala man who died in Dubai by 'suicide' held after hours of uncertainty

The last rites of a man who died in a gulf nation last week allegedly by suicide was performed on Friday after a delay over obtaining NOC from the police.

Jayakumar, hailing from Ettumanoor near Kottayam, was recently found dead at his residence in Sharjah, where he had gone in search of a job two months ago.

When his body was brought to Kochi by air, his relatives refused to accept it, saying he had been staying with his female friend in Ernakulam after severing all ties with his family members, including his wife and mother.

The mortal remains was accepted by his female friend, who is staying in Ernakulam.

The woman informed Jayakumar's relatives of his death in the Gulf country and the arrival of his remains.

As the victim's family refused to accept his body, the woman sought police's help to resolve the issue.

Initially, the woman approached the Aluva police seeking a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to conduct the cremation of the deceased, and then referred to Ettumanoor police station in Kottayam district.

''Since she was not the legal heir, she was directed to Ettumanoor, where his residence is located. It seems his family had severed ties with him. The kin, including his wife, refused to accept the body, saying they had no contacts with him for years,'' Aluva police said.

Ettumanoor police issued the NOC, following which the body was brought to Ernakulam and the funeral was held.

When the police intervened in the matter, the relatives sought to know why the female friend, who was not related to Jayakumar, accepted the body.

They also suspected foul play in his death.

