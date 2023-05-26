Nagpur woman cheated of Rs 5.17 lakh during job search

A 25-year-old woman from Nagpur in Maharashtra was cheated of Rs 5.17 lakh by online fraudsters who asked her to click on a link as part of the recruitment process in a Dubai-based firm, a police official said on Friday.

The unidentified persons first made her appear for an online exam and then sought a bank transfer of Rs 1,500 for profile verification, the official said.

''After getting her bank details, they withdrew Rs 5.17 lakh from her account between May 13 and 22. A case of cheating has been registered under Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act,'' the cyber police official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)