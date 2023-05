BRIEF-JPMorgan Says CEO Dimon In An Epstein-Related Deposition Denies Personal Connections With Epstein

JPMorgan Chase & Co:

* JPMORGAN- CEO DIMON IN AN EPSTEIN-RELATED DEPOSITION SAID HE NEVER MET WITH EPSTEIN, NEVER EMAILED HIM, DOES NOT RECALL DISCUSSING ACCOUNTS INTERNALLY

* JPMORGAN- IN HINDSIGHT, ANY ASSOCIATION WITH EPSTEIN WAS A MISTAKE, THE SUITS ARE 'MISDIRECTED' AS CO DID NOT HELP HIM COMMIT CRIMES Further company coverage:

