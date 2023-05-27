Case registered against ex-director of SVC Bank for `misusing' its logo

A case for cheating as well as violation of the Copyright Act has been registered against a former director of SVC Bank here for allegedly misusing the bank's logo for campaigning on social media, police said on Saturday.

A First Information Report was registered earlier this week against the 47-year-old man after the bank's legal officer lodged a complaint at suburban Vakola police station, an official said.

As per the complaint, the accused was the cooperative bank's director from 2013 to 2018.

Recently, senior officials noticed that even though he had ceased to have any association with the bank, he was using its registered logo on Facebook, WhatsApp and other social media for his personal campaign for the bank's elections, it said.

It created an impression that he was officially associated with the bank, the complaint said. By using the bank's logo, he also violated RBI guidelines it claimed.

A case has also been registered against the man in Sangli for trespassing in the bank's premises there, police said. A case was registered under relevant sections of the Copyright Act as well as section 419 (punishment for cheating by personation) of the Indian Penal Code and further investigation is underway, the police official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)