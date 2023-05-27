Left Menu

Man kills factory worker over suspected affair with wife in Delhi's Mundka

At around 5.30 am, Singh stabbed Pradeep in the abdomen with a kitchen knife and fled.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2023 20:00 IST | Created: 27-05-2023 20:00 IST
Man kills factory worker over suspected affair with wife in Delhi's Mundka
  • Country:
  • India

A 38-year-old man allegedly stabbed a factory worker suspecting him of having an affair with his wife in west Delhi's Mundka, police said on Saturday.

Accused Charan Singh, a resident of Mundka village, was arrested and the knife used in the crime was seized, police said.

The victim, Pradeep (25), used to work with Singh's wife Pooja at a factory in Mundka and would often come to his house, especially in his absence, police said.

''This caused frequent arguments between Singh and his wife,'' a police officer said.

On Thursday evening, Singh left home saying he was going to Saifai in Uttar Pradesh to meet his sister whose husband had passed away. However, a few hours later, he returned and found Pradeep at his house.

The three had dinner together and slept in the same room. At around 5.30 am, Singh stabbed Pradeep in the abdomen with a kitchen knife and fled. Pooja took Pradeep to SGM Hospital but he succumbed to injury, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Harendra Singh said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists identify polar cyclone swirling on mysterious Uranus; Virgin Galactic makes key spaceflight test before starting commercial service and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists identify polar cyclone swirling on mysterio...

 Global
2
Wild bear spotted on school premises in J-K's Ramban

Wild bear spotted on school premises in J-K's Ramban

 India
3
Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine contract; France confirms bird flu vaccination after favourable tests and more

Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine...

 Global
4
Brazil to host COP30 climate summit

Brazil to host COP30 climate summit

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing Towards a Sustainable Future: Climate-Smart Agriculture Unveiled

Burning Questions: Exploring the Mysteries of Wildfires

Cheers to Longevity: How Alcohol Can Boost Your Wellbeing (When Enjoyed Wisely)

Wandering Wonderlands: Discovering the Seven Natural Wonders of the World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023