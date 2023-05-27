Left Menu

Mobile phone, ganja seized from two inmates at Nagpur jail

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 27-05-2023 21:58 IST | Created: 27-05-2023 21:58 IST
Mobile phone, ganja seized from two inmates at Nagpur jail
  • Country:
  • India

A mobile phone and a packet of ganja or cannabis were seized from two convicted criminals at the Nagpur central jail here, police said.

The contraband was thrown over the jail wall by an unidentified person from the nearby premises of the irrigation department on Friday afternoon and picked up by Sanu Khan alias Mustafa Jamil Khan Pathan and Amit Somkuwar, said an official. Acting on a tip-off, jail officials immediately seized both the items.

A case was registered at Dhantoli police station against the two inmates under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and further probe was on, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists identify polar cyclone swirling on mysterious Uranus; Virgin Galactic makes key spaceflight test before starting commercial service and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists identify polar cyclone swirling on mysterio...

 Global
2
Wild bear spotted on school premises in J-K's Ramban

Wild bear spotted on school premises in J-K's Ramban

 India
3
Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine contract; France confirms bird flu vaccination after favourable tests and more

Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine...

 Global
4
Brazil to host COP30 climate summit

Brazil to host COP30 climate summit

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing Towards a Sustainable Future: Climate-Smart Agriculture Unveiled

Burning Questions: Exploring the Mysteries of Wildfires

Cheers to Longevity: How Alcohol Can Boost Your Wellbeing (When Enjoyed Wisely)

Wandering Wonderlands: Discovering the Seven Natural Wonders of the World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023