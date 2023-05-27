Mobile phone, ganja seized from two inmates at Nagpur jail
- Country:
- India
A mobile phone and a packet of ganja or cannabis were seized from two convicted criminals at the Nagpur central jail here, police said.
The contraband was thrown over the jail wall by an unidentified person from the nearby premises of the irrigation department on Friday afternoon and picked up by Sanu Khan alias Mustafa Jamil Khan Pathan and Amit Somkuwar, said an official. Acting on a tip-off, jail officials immediately seized both the items.
A case was registered at Dhantoli police station against the two inmates under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and further probe was on, the official said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nagpur
- Mustafa Jamil
- Amit Somkuwar
- Sanu Khan
- Dhantoli
ALSO READ
Maha: Cotton bales gutted in fire on company premises in Nagpur district
Maha: Robbers kill petrol pump owner in Nagpur district, arrested within 30 minutes after chase
Man who duped MLAs in Maha on promise of cabinet berth being brought to Nagpur from Gujarat
Gadkari requests Maha govt to consider shifting of proposed thermal power project from Koradi in Nagpur
Nagpur: Woman ends life following son's suicide