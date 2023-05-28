Man accidentally shot at by poachers in Himachal village

A man was injured after he was accidentally shot by an alleged poacher here on Sunday, police said.

Rajneesh was returning home after paying obeisance at a Shiva temple in Gasota, while four youths were hunting animals near Chhayorin village around 7:30 am, the police said.

While hunting an animal, one of the poachers fired a bullet that hit Rajneesh in the chest, they said.

After receiving information about the incident, police reached the spot and arrested one of the hunters. The hunter's gun was also seized. Rajneesh was taken to the local medical college for treatment, they said.

The arrested accused was identified as Sandeep alias Kaki, who works with the Vigilance Department. A case has been registered in the matter, the police added. Mukesh Chauhan, up-pradhan of Narsin gram panchayat, where the poachers were hunting, demanded the arrest of the remaining three.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)