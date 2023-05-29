Man seeking passport quickly loses Rs 1 lakh to online fraudsters

A 28-year-old man from Nagpur was duped of Rs 1 lakh by online fraudsters on the pretext of speeding up his passport application.

Harish Dhondabaji Jode was contacted by an unidentified person who asked him to download a link to pay Rs5 as fees to speed up his passport application process, the Wathoda police station official said.

''Once he clicked on the link, Rs 1 lakh was withdrawn from his bank account in three transactions. A cheating case has been registered and efforts are on to nab the accused,'' the official said.

