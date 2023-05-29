Left Menu

Man seeking passport quickly loses Rs 1 lakh to online fraudsters

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 29-05-2023 21:57 IST | Created: 29-05-2023 21:57 IST
Man seeking passport quickly loses Rs 1 lakh to online fraudsters
  • Country:
  • India

A 28-year-old man from Nagpur was duped of Rs 1 lakh by online fraudsters on the pretext of speeding up his passport application.

Harish Dhondabaji Jode was contacted by an unidentified person who asked him to download a link to pay Rs5 as fees to speed up his passport application process, the Wathoda police station official said.

''Once he clicked on the link, Rs 1 lakh was withdrawn from his bank account in three transactions. A cheating case has been registered and efforts are on to nab the accused,'' the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-PSG keeper Rico remains in intensive care after riding accident

Soccer-PSG keeper Rico remains in intensive care after riding accident

 Global
2
India to push back against 'agenda-driven' global ranking firms - Modi advisor

India to push back against 'agenda-driven' global ranking firms - Modi advis...

 Global
3
Abdul Rahman Munif: Google Doodle celebrates contributions of iconic Arab novelist

Abdul Rahman Munif: Google Doodle celebrates contributions of iconic Arab no...

 Saudi Arabia
4
Despite ‘slightly’ improved food security in Yemen, hunger stalks millions

Despite ‘slightly’ improved food security in Yemen, hunger stalks millions

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Unleashing Human Potential: The Power of Automation in the Digital Age

Unveiling the Unexplored: Discovering Hidden Destinations for Adventurous Souls

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023