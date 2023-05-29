'Bharat Maa Tujhe Salaam': New video song marks 75 years of NDA's inception

The National Defence Academy (NDA) on Monday released a new video song -- 'Bharat Maa Tujhe Salaam' -- commemorating 75 years of its inception. The song highlights the academy's contribution in training cadets of the Indian Armed Forces.

Released on the YouTube page of the Public Relations Officer at the NDA, the song has been sung by acclaimed playback singer Sukhwinder Singh of 'Jai Ho' fame, penned by Kumaar, composed by Sushant and Shankar and directed by Samar Khan, officials said.

''The NDA song 'Bharat Maa Tujhe Salaam' commemorates 75 glorious years of the inception of the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla. The song symbolises ethos of the academy, camaraderie, reinforces dedication of the armed forces to the nation and the spirit of sacrifice,'' a senior official said.

The video song also features the imposing Sudan block -- the main block of the NDA -- and its picturesque campus spread across 7,015 acres that is located in the south-west region of Pune city and north-west of Khadakwasla Lake.

According to the academy's official website, the concept of the NDA was conceived after the Second World War. ''Six years of fierce combat had emphatically underlined the need for 'jointness' in modern warfare,'' the website said.

The academy took shape after India achieved Independence from the British.

Over the years, the NDA has emerged as a unique tri-services military academy, attracting the best of the youth from across the nation and also from friendly foreign countries, the website added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)