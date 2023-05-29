Left Menu

Non-Muslim worker shot dead by LeT terrorists in J-K's Anantnag

A non-Muslim worker was shot dead by Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists on Monday when he had gone to a market for purchasing milk in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.The worker, identified as Deepu from Udhampur district of Jammu region, was working in a circus that was camping at Janglaat Mandi area which was provided security, they said.

A non-Muslim worker was shot dead by Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists on Monday when he had gone to a market for purchasing milk in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

The worker, identified as Deepu from Udhampur district of Jammu region, was working in a circus that was camping at Janglaat Mandi area which was provided security, they said. The circus people had their own security as well.

The victim had gone to a nearby market to purchase milk when two motorcycle-borne youths fired three bullets at him from a close range at 8.30 pm, police said.

The worker was taken to the hospital where he was declared brought dead, they said.

ADGP Vijay Kumar was closely monitoring the situation and directed the district police to intensify their search to nab the killers at the earliest.

A little known outfit, Kashmir Freedom Fighter, believed to be a shadow outfit of banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, has claimed responsibility for the killing. ''Terrorists fired upon one civilian namely Deepu R/O Udhampur working at private circus mela at amusement park near Janglaat Mandi in #Anantnag. He was taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries,'' the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted. Police said a case has been registered and investigation is going on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

