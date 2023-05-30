Left Menu

South Korea, Australia agree to step up defence cooperation

Reuters | Updated: 30-05-2023 12:03 IST | Created: 30-05-2023 12:02 IST
South Korea, Australia agree to step up defence cooperation
Lee Jong-sup Image Credit: Wikipedia

South Korea and Australia's defence chiefs agreed on Tuesday to step up defence cooperation, South Korea's defence ministry said.

Korean Defence Minister Lee Jong-sup met his Australian counterpart Richard Marles on the sidelines of the inaugural S. Korea-Pacific Islands Summit in Seoul. Lee expressed the South Korean military's willingness to join the Indo-Pacific Endeavor, an Australian-led multinational military drill, as well as Operation Render Safe, an underwater anti-mine drill in the Pacific.

The two countries also agreed to hold working-level meetings as part of steps to revise a memorandum of understanding signed in 2011 aimed at enhancing defense industry cooperation.

