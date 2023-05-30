Continued deployment of PLA on northern borders is a 'challenge': CDS Chauhan

The continued deployment of China's PLA in strength along India's northern borders is a ''challenge'' and the armed forces are committed to maintaining the legitimacy of the country's claims on the LoC, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan said on Tuesday.

Addressing the passing out parade of National Defence Academy's 144th course in Pune, he also said the armed forces are committed to playing a constructive role in maintaining peace and stability not only in our immediate but also in the extended neighbourhood.

Talking to reporters later, the CDS said,''PLA deployment on the northern borders is not increasing day by day, it is at the same level as it was in 2020. So there is a challenge, and the armed forces are taking all kinds of steps so that there is no untoward situation.'' ''We have been able to get back to all places except two: Demchok and Depsang. Negotiations are on. Hopefully, that will come about, we are hopeful of that,'' he added.

''The idea in this whole thing is that we should be able to maintain the legitimacy of the claim line. We should be able to patrol the areas which we actually did before this crisis happened in 2020,'' he said.

In one of the major border escalations in over four decades, Indian and Chinese armies clashed in Galwan valley in June 2020, resulting in casualties on both sides.

''We are living in a time when the global security situation is not at its best and the international geopolitical order is in a state of flux. The war in Europe, the continued deployment of PLA in strength along our northern borders and political and economic turmoil in our immediate neighbourhood all present a different form of challenge to the Indian military,'' he told cadets.

He also asserted that the ''armed forces are committed to maintain the legitimacy of our claims on the Line of Control (LoC) and play a constructive role in maintaining peace and stability not only in our immediate but also extended neighbourhood.'' CDS Chauhan said resolving the border issues is a different thing, but right now it is to go back to your claim lines and maintain some kind of a status quo.

Till the time that comes about, there was a need to maintain a constant vigil on the border, he said, adding by doing that we also need to see that we don't create an unnecessary kind of crisis on the border.

