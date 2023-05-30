Following are the top stories at 9.25 PM: NATION DEL107 SPO-WREST-LD ALL PROTEST **** Wrestlers return without immersing medals in Ganga Haridwar: On a drama-filled Tuesday, some of India's best wrestlers accompanied by hundreds of supporters gathered here on the banks of the Ganga, threatening to immerse their World and Olympic medals in the holy river but refrained after being convinced by Khap and farmer leaders who sought five days to address their grievances. By Amanpreet Singh **** BOM19 CDS-2NDLD CHINA **** Continued deployment of PLA on northern borders is a 'challenge': CDS Chauhan Pune: The continued deployment of China's PLA in strength along India's northern borders is a ''challenge'' and the armed forces are committed to maintaining the legitimacy of the country's claims on the LoC, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan said on Tuesday. **** CAL14 MN-2NDLD SHAH **** Shah holds talks with Manipur civil society leaders, announces compensation for riot victims Imphal/Churachandpur: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday visited Churachandpur, the scene of some of the worst rioting in the recent ethnic conflict which broke out in Manipur earlier this month, to hold talks with Kuki civil society leaders. **** DEL99 DL-GIRL-MURDER-LD PROBE **** Shahbad Dairy Murder: Sahil bought knife 15 days ago, threw it near Rithala Metro Station after murder, say police New Delhi: The knife used by the youth in the horrific Shahbad Dairy murder was bought by him around 15 days ago from Haridwar in Uttarakhand and was dumped near Rithala Metro Station after the killing, a senior officer said on Tuesday. **** DEL83 JK-4THLD ROAD ACCIDENT **** 10 Vaishno Devi pilgrims dead, 57 injured in Jammu bus accident; most victims from Bihar Jhajjar Kotli/Jammu: Ten Vaishno Devi pilgrims, most of them from Bihar, were killed and 57 injured on Tuesday as the bus they were travelling in skidded off the road and rammed into the railing of a bridge before falling off it, officials said. **** DEL94 MOE-TEXTBOOKS-LD SIKHS **** NCERT drops references to Khalistan demand from class 12 political science textbook New Delhi: The NCERT has dropped references to the demand for a separate Sikh nation Khalistan from the class 12 political science textbook following objections from the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), according to top education ministry officials. **** DEL78 THAROOR-RAIL-VANDE BHARAT **** Tharoor flags problem of waitlisted rail tickets, says lopsided focus on Vande Bharat worrying New Delhi: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday said a confirmed railway berth should no longer be merely about luck but a normal facility, as he called the lopsided focus on Vande Bharat worrying. **** DEL76 DL-PRE MONSOON-LD HEAT WAVES **** No heat wave at Delhi's primary weather station for first time since 2014, IMD officials say New Delhi: Delhi's primary weather station, the Safdarjung Observatory, has not recorded any heat wave in the pre-monsoon season for the first time since 2014, officials said on Tuesday. **** DEL65 ANNIVERSARY-LD MODI **** Filled with humility and gratitude, will keep working harder: PM Modi on govt's 9 years New Delhi: As his government completed nine years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said his every decision has been guided by the desire to improve the lives of people. **** DEL98 CONG-3RDLD TMC **** Cong, TMC accuse each other of working against Oppn unity after WB MLA switches sides New Delhi/Kolkata: The Congress and the TMC engaged in a verbal duel after the grand old party's lone MLA in West Bengal crossed over to the state's ruling party, and accused one another of working against Opposition unity ahead of the 2024 general elections. **** BUSINESS DEL34 BIZ-LD RBI **** RBI says India's growth momentum to continue in FY24; stresses on structural reforms Mumbai: The Reserve Bank on Tuesday said that India's growth momentum is likely to continue in 2023-24 even as it made a case for pushing structural reforms to deal with the geopolitical developments and also to achieve sustained growth in the medium-term. **** LEGAL LGD19 DL-HC-SISODIA-2NDLD BAIL **** HC rejects Sisodia's bail plea, says allegations against him serious New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday denied bail to AAP leader Manish Sisodia in the excise policy scam case being probed by the CBI, saying having been the deputy chief minister and excise minister, he is a ''high-profile'' person who has the potential to influence the witnesses. **** LGD12 DL-HC-WRESTLERS **** HC to examine which court to hear minor wrestler's sexual harassment plea against WFI chief New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Tuesday issued notices to its Registrar General, the city government and the police in order to decide which court shall hear the plea of the minor wrestler, who is among the seven female grapplers who have accused Wrestling Federation of India President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment. **** FOREIGN FGN30 CHINA-3RDLD SPACESHIP **** China successfully launches new manned spaceship with first civilian on board Beijing/Jiuquan, May 30 (PTI) China on Tuesday successfully sent three astronauts including its first civilian into orbit as it launched the Shenzhou-16 manned mission to its space station for second crew rotation, signalling another leap forward for the country's ambitious space programme. ****

