Following are the top stories at 9.45 PM: NATION DEL107 SPO-WREST-LD ALL PROTEST **** Wrestlers return without immersing medals in Ganga Haridwar: On a drama-filled Tuesday, some of India's best wrestlers accompanied by hundreds of supporters gathered here on the banks of the Ganga, threatening to immerse their World and Olympic medals in the holy river but refrained after being convinced by Khap and farmer leaders who sought five days to address their grievances. By Amanpreet Singh **** DEL114 MN-SHAH-LDALL VISIT **** On day 2, Shah meets women leaders, prominent people, Meitei and Kuki groups in Manipur Imphal: In his efforts to bring back peace in Manipur, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday met various Meitei and Kuki groups which expressed their commitment for peace and assured that they would work for restoring normalcy in the trouble-torn state. **** DEL111 INDOUS-LD GARCETTI **** India, US ties assumed greater significance in context of current geo-political situation: US Ambassador Garcetti New Delhi: The US has accorded a ''depth'' of friendship and strategic partnership to India that is unmatched in the world and the ties are set to expand further during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Washington next month, US Ambassador Eric Garcetti said on Tuesday. By Manash Pratim Bhuyan **** BOM19 CDS-2NDLD CHINA **** Continued deployment of PLA on northern borders is a 'challenge': CDS Chauhan Pune: The continued deployment of China's PLA in strength along India's northern borders is a ''challenge'' and the armed forces are committed to maintaining the legitimacy of the country's claims on the LoC, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan said on Tuesday. **** DEL109 DL-LDALL GIRL-MURDER **** Shahbad Dairy murder: Accused planned the killing for two days after being rebuffed by victim in front of friends, claim police New Delhi: Accused Sahil planned for two days the horrific killing of the 16-year-old girl carried out on Sunday evening in the Shahbad Dairy area here after she had rebuffed him in front of her friends and refused to continue their relationship, police claimed on Tuesday. **** DEL67 ASI-PURANA QILA-FINDINGS **** Ancient copper wheel, bone needle, kiln unearthed in latest excavation at Purana Qila site New Delhi: A spoked copper wheel of Kushana era, an arrowhead of Rajput period and coins dating from the Mughal reign are among a range of ancient artefacts unearthed in the latest excavation currently underway at the Purana Qila site in Delhi, a top official of the Archaeological Survey of India said on Tuesday. By Kunal Dutt **** DEL113 INDIA-SCO-2NDLD SUMMIT-VIRTUAL **** India to host SCO summit in virtual format on July 4 New Delhi: India will host the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in the virtual format on July 4, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Tuesday. **** DEL83 JK-4THLD ROAD ACCIDENT **** 10 Vaishno Devi pilgrims dead, 57 injured in Jammu bus accident; most victims from Bihar Jhajjar Kotli/Jammu: Ten Vaishno Devi pilgrims, most of them from Bihar, were killed and 57 injured on Tuesday as the bus they were travelling in skidded off the road and rammed into the railing of a bridge before falling off it, officials said. **** DEL94 MOE-TEXTBOOKS-LD SIKHS **** NCERT drops references to Khalistan demand from class 12 political science textbook New Delhi: The NCERT has dropped references to the demand for a separate Sikh nation Khalistan from the class 12 political science textbook following objections from the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), according to top education ministry officials. **** CAL15 WB-MANIPUR-2ND LD MAMATA **** Mamata seeks Centre's permission to visit Manipur Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said she has written to the Centre, seeking permission to visit the strife-torn state of Manipur. **** BUSINESS DEL34 BIZ-LD RBI **** RBI says India's growth momentum to continue in FY24; stresses on structural reforms Mumbai: The Reserve Bank on Tuesday said that India's growth momentum is likely to continue in 2023-24 even as it made a case for pushing structural reforms to deal with the geopolitical developments and also to achieve sustained growth in the medium-term. **** LEGAL LGD19 DL-HC-SISODIA-2NDLD BAIL **** HC rejects Sisodia's bail plea, says allegations against him serious New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday denied bail to AAP leader Manish Sisodia in the excise policy scam case being probed by the CBI, saying having been the deputy chief minister and excise minister, he is a ''high-profile'' person who has the potential to influence the witnesses. **** FOREIGN FGN30 CHINA-3RDLD SPACESHIP **** China successfully launches new manned spaceship with first civilian on board Beijing/Jiuquan, May 30 (PTI) China on Tuesday successfully sent three astronauts including its first civilian into orbit as it launched the Shenzhou-16 manned mission to its space station for second crew rotation, signalling another leap forward for the country's ambitious space programme. ****

