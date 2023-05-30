Left Menu

India keen to further elevate its defence relations with Cambodia: President Murmu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2023 22:38 IST | Created: 30-05-2023 22:38 IST
President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday said India is keen to further elevate its defence relations with Cambodia besides increasing tourism and people-to-people contacts.

Welcoming Preah Bat Samdech Preah Boromneath Norodom Sihamoni, the King of Cambodia, at Rashtrapati Bhavan here, Murmu said there is great potential for further growth in trade and investment between India and Cambodia.

She said India is keen to further elevate its defence relations with the Southeast Asian country.

Murmu also emphasised on the need to make efforts to increase tourism and people-to-people contacts for further elevating bilateral relations between the two countries.

Welcoming King Sihamoni on his first visit to India, the President said his visit demonstrates the importance that Cambodia attaches to its ties with India as the two countries share a rich and vibrant relationship.

''We value our shared history and consider Cambodia as our civilizational sister country,'' Murmu said.

She said India in its presidency of G-20 has been spearheading the interest of developing countries of the Global South.

She appreciated the participation of Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen in the inaugural session of the Voice of Global South Summit in February this year.

The President congratulated Cambodia for successfully completing the chairmanship of ASEAN last year.

Murmu also hosted a banquet in Sihamoni's honour.

In her banquet speech, the President said India is privileged to partner Cambodia on its quest for nation building through capacity building, development of human resources, and providing assistance for socio-economic projects.

She said India is a believer in the philosophy of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (the world is one family), according to a statement by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Murmu said the ''multifaceted ties between India and Cambodia, and the august presence of His Majesty at Rashtrapati Bhavan with us today, are beautiful expressions of this age-old concept''.

