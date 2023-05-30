Human skull found during cleaning of well in Maharashtra's Palghar
PTI | Palghar | Updated: 30-05-2023 23:58 IST | Created: 30-05-2023 23:58 IST
- Country:
- India
A human skull was found during cleaning of a well in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Tuesday, police said.
The Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar (MBVV) police said villagers spotted the skull in a bag smeared with marsh while they were cleaning the well in Nalla Sopara's Gastaki Pada locality in the afternoon.
The villagers alerted the police which took possession of the human remain and sent it for laboratory examination.
It was not immediately known if the skull was of a male or a female, said the police, adding further investigation was underway.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra's
- Palghar
- MBVV
- Vasai Virar
- Gastaki Pada
- Sopara
- Nalla
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Maharashtra: Couple found hanging from tree in Palghar, police register case
Missing woman's body found hanging from tree in Palghar
Palghar woman spends all money, cooks up robbery story to escape husband's scolding
Fight among 3 friends at tea centre in Palghar; 1 killed, 2 injured
Maha: Woman constable held for bribery in Palghar