Mega Plantation Drive to Transform Palghar into a Green Haven

Maharashtra Forest Minister and Palghar district guardian, Ganesh Naik, has unveiled an ambitious plan to plant 12 crore trees in the district. Speaking at the inauguration of the Global Konkan Festival and Palghar Mini Saras Exhibition, he emphasized the state's commitment to enhancing its green cover.

The minister outlined the use of high-tech solutions to support this extensive tree-planting initiative. This effort is part of a broader strategy to boost environmental conservation and sustainable development across Maharashtra.

Naik also spotlighted transformative infrastructure developments in the district, including mega-projects like the Vadhavan Port, Bullet Train, and Samruddhi Highway, envisioned to turn Palghar into a pivotal infrastructure hub.

