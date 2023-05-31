Chile's Boric disagrees with Brazil's Lula on Venezuela stance

Chilean President Gabriel Boric on Tuesday said he disagreed with remarks from Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula Da Silva describing Venezuela's authoritarian image as merely a "narrative."

After meeting with leaders of South American countries in Brasilia, Boric told journalists that the region needs to respect human rights, including in Venezuela, but welcomed the news that the country has returned to multilateral talks.

