Morena Maintains Simple Majority in Mexico's Congress

Mexico's ruling Morena party is set to continue with a simple majority in Congress, the party's national president Mario Delgado told Milenio TV on Sunday.

Polls had predicted Morena would likely fall short of securing a two-thirds super-majority in Congress. A simple majority would make it more difficult for Morena to push constitutional reforms past opposition parties. (Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Anthony Esposito)

