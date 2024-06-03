Morena Maintains Simple Majority in Mexico's Congress
Mexico's ruling Morena party is expected to retain a simple majority in Congress, according to its national president Mario Delgado. While polls had suggested Morena might not secure a two-thirds majority, retaining a simple majority complicates the push for constitutional reforms past opposition parties.
Mexico's ruling Morena party is set to continue with a simple majority in Congress, the party's national president Mario Delgado told Milenio TV on Sunday.
Polls had predicted Morena would likely fall short of securing a two-thirds super-majority in Congress. A simple majority would make it more difficult for Morena to push constitutional reforms past opposition parties. (Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Anthony Esposito)
