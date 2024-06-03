COP28: Marking the End of the Fossil Fuel Era
At COP28, the resolution to end the fossil fuel era was passed, marking a significant shift towards renewable energy. Over the past six months, technologies like wind, solar, and electric vehicles have shown exponential growth, while fossil fuels declined. The fossil fuel lobby continues to cause political chaos, but the trend towards decarbonisation is clear.
- Country:
- Australia
Perth, Jun 3 (360info) Fossil fuels are being rapidly outpaced by decarbonised energy sources, despite resistance from some quarters.
The resolution from COP28 last December, dubbed the 'beginning of the end' for fossil fuels, could indeed signal a turning point.
In the past six months, technologies such as wind, solar, batteries, and electric vehicles have grown exponentially, while fossil fuels have stagnated or declined. Businesses, governments, and communities are increasingly implementing these alternatives. Despite this, the fossil fuel lobby continues to push for growth, causing political chaos.
This trend is reflected in countries like Australia, where the federal Labor government has advanced energy transition programs but also backed climate-damaging oil and gas expansions. Chevron's failed carbon capture project at the Gorgon gas field further casts doubt on the future of gas. The strategy of the fossil fuel lobby appears increasingly untenable, as financial backing wanes. UN climate chief Simon Stielle has emphasized the urgency, noting, 'We've got two years left to save the planet.' COP29 is expected to further accelerate the phase-out of fossil fuels, showing that the fossil fuel era is nearing its end.
