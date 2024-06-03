Rescuers Struggle to Locate Trapped Operator in Palghar Cave-In
Rescuers are working tirelessly to locate an excavator operator trapped under debris after a cave-in at a water project site in Maharashtra's Palghar district. Despite round-the-clock efforts by the National Disaster Response Force and other teams, there has been no success in finding the man or machine.
Rescuers have yet to trace the excavator operator trapped under debris following a cave-in at a water project site in Maharashtra's Palghar district five days ago, officials said Monday.
The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and other rescue teams are working round-the-clock, but neither the man nor the machine has been spotted, they stated.
The incident occurred when the soil and wall structure collapsed during work on a tunnel shaft at the Surya water supply project site in Sasun Navghar village, located about 50 km from Mumbai, at around 9 pm on May 29.
