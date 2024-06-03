Rescuers Struggle to Locate Trapped Operator in Palghar Cave-In

Rescuers have yet to trace the excavator operator trapped under debris following a cave-in at a water project site in Maharashtra's Palghar district five days ago, officials said Monday.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and other rescue teams are working round-the-clock, but neither the man nor the machine has been spotted, they stated.

The incident occurred when the soil and wall structure collapsed during work on a tunnel shaft at the Surya water supply project site in Sasun Navghar village, located about 50 km from Mumbai, at around 9 pm on May 29.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)