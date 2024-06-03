Left Menu

Rescuers Struggle to Locate Trapped Operator in Palghar Cave-In

Rescuers are working tirelessly to locate an excavator operator trapped under debris after a cave-in at a water project site in Maharashtra's Palghar district. Despite round-the-clock efforts by the National Disaster Response Force and other teams, there has been no success in finding the man or machine.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 03-06-2024 08:47 IST | Created: 03-06-2024 08:47 IST
  • India

Rescuers have yet to trace the excavator operator trapped under debris following a cave-in at a water project site in Maharashtra's Palghar district five days ago, officials said Monday.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and other rescue teams are working round-the-clock, but neither the man nor the machine has been spotted, they stated.

The incident occurred when the soil and wall structure collapsed during work on a tunnel shaft at the Surya water supply project site in Sasun Navghar village, located about 50 km from Mumbai, at around 9 pm on May 29.

