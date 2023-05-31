Left Menu

Chinese jet carried out 'aggressive' maneuver near U.S. military plane -Pentagon

Reuters | Updated: 31-05-2023 01:04 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 01:04 IST
A Chinese fighter jet carried out an "unnecessarily aggressive" maneuver near a U.S. military plane over the South China Sea in international airspace, the United States said on Tuesday.

In a statement, the United States' military command responsible for the Indo-Pacific said the Chinese J-16 aircraft carried out the maneuver last week and forced the U.S. RC-135 plane to fly through its wake turbulence.

Such intercepts happen occasionally. In December, a Chinese military plane came within 10 feet (3 meters) of a U.S. air force aircraft and forced it to take evasive maneuvers to avoid a collision in international airspace.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

