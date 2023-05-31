Ukraine says it's working with BAE to set up weapons production facility

Ukraine is working with major British defense company BAE Systems to set up a Ukrainian base to both produce and repair weapons from tanks to artillery, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday. Zelenskiy spoke after talks with senior officials from BAE, including Chief Executive Charles Woodburn.

"It is indeed a massive manufacturer of weaponry, the kind of weaponry that we need now and will continue to need," Zelenskiy said in an evening video address. "We are working on establishing a suitable base in Ukraine for production and repair. This encompasses a wide range of weaponry, from tanks to artillery," he added. Zelenskiy did not give further details.

Earlier in the day, Zelenskiy said the two sides had agreed to start work on opening a BAE office in Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)