Sudanese army is suspending negotiations - Sudanese diplomatic source
The Sudanese army has suspended talks over a ceasefire and enabling humanitarian access, according to a Sudanese diplomatic source.
The talks began in early May and had produced a declaration of commitments to protecting civilians and two short-term ceasefire deals that had been repeatedly violated.
