China says it took 'appropriate' action after its journalists lost Indian visas

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 31-05-2023 13:15 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 13:14 IST
China's foreign ministry said on Wednesday the country took appropriate action in response to India's treatment of Chinese journalists, following reports Beijing had denied visas to Indian reporters.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday that China and India had ejected nearly all of each other's journalists in recent weeks, deepening a rift.

