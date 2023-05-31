Left Menu

2 dead, 6 critical as molten iron falls on workers at Bankura factory

PTI | Durgapur | Updated: 31-05-2023 16:03 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 16:00 IST
Two workers of a sponge iron factory in West Bengal's Bankura district succumbed to their burn injuries on Wednesday, while six others are fighting for their lives after molten iron fell on them, officials said.

The accident happened at a factory in Ghutgarya in Barjora around 9 am on Tuesday, injuring at least 17 people, they said.

Eight of them were admitted to a private hospital in Durgapur where two persons died in the early hours of Wednesday while undergoing treatment, officials said.

The conditions of the other six people are also critical as they have received over 80 per cent burn injuries, doctors treating them said.

The other nine injured people were admitted to the Barjora hospital, officials said.

The deceased were identified as Ramesh Kumar and Md Azim, they said.

Police said they are investigating if there was any lapse, leading to the accident.

