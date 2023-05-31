Over 10 kg of ganja seized, two held in Mangaluru

Mangaluru city police have arrested two persons and seized 10.125 kg of ganja from them near the banks of Phalguni river at Adyapadi in Moodushedde here, police said.

Acting on definite tip-off, Assistant Commissioner of Police Manoj Kumar, inspector Gururaj and other personnel raided Phalguni River bank area on Tuesday and arrested Sahil (19), a native of Andhra Pradesh and P Mansoor (21) from Someshwara in Ullal.

The weight of the seized ganja is 10.125 kg, valued at Rs 3 lakh in the market. A case in this connection has been registered at the Kavoor police station, they said.

