Senior IPS officer Vijaya Kumar takes charge as acting DGP of UP

Senior IPS officer Vijaya Kumar on Wednesday took charge as the acting Director General of Police of Uttar Pradesh, a senior official said here.

Kumar, a 1988-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, is currently the director general (DG) of the Vigilance and the Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID) departments.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath gave the additional charge to Kumar after R K Vishwakarma, who was the officiating DGP, retired from service on Wednesday, the official added.

In his first interaction with news persons after taking charge, Kumar said the ongoing policy against crime and criminals will continue with an emphasis on foot patrolling.

He said his top priority will be to improve the attitude of police personnel towards common people and to ensure that FIRs are registered. There will be a focus on anti-corruption and traffic issues in the state, Kumar added.

''We will work on a mechanism to ensure we have better communication with the public,'' he said, adding that the department will be strengthened to fight cybercrimes.

Vishwakarma assumed charge as the officiating DGP of the state on April 1 after the then-officiating DGP D S Chauhan retired.

