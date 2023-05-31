Left Menu

Odisha: 2 workers dead as machine falls from a height in stone quarry

At least two persons died after the machine with which they were engaged in illegal mining at a black stone quarry fell from a height of 20 feet in Odishas Jajpur district on Wednesday, police said. The incident took place in Lunibar black stone quarry under Jenapur police station limits.

PTI | Jajpur(Odisha) | Updated: 31-05-2023 18:49 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 18:49 IST
Odisha: 2 workers dead as machine falls from a height in stone quarry
  • Country:
  • India

At least two persons died after the machine with which they were engaged in illegal mining at a black stone quarry fell from a height of 20 feet in Odisha's Jajpur district on Wednesday, police said. The incident took place in Lunibar black stone quarry under Jenapur police station limits. The deceased labourers were identified as Appu Raut of Gengutia village and Shantanu Khilar of Telkoi village, the police said. Both the persons were inside the heavy machine. Raut was working as the driver of the poclain machine, while Khilar was the helper. The two, who sustained critical injuries when the machine fell down , were rushed to the Dharmasala Community Health Centre where they were declared dead by the doctors. On being informed, police personnel reached the spot and initiated a probe into the matter.

Jenapur police station inspector in charge Umakanta Nayak said investigation is underway and appropriate action would be taken against the culprits.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

 India
4
SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family members

SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Navigating the Future: The Latest in GPS Technology

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023