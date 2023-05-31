Man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping 5-year-old girl

A special court here on Wednesday sentenced a 25-year-old man to life imprisonment for raping a five-year-old girl in 2019.

Additional District Government Counsel (ADGC) Varun Kaushik said judge Dhruv Rai of the POCSO court awarded the sentence to Lala, alias Chabra.

The FIR regarding the matter was lodged at the Kotwali police station.

