Left Menu

PFI Phulwari Sharief conspiracy case: NIA raids 25 locations in three states

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2023 21:11 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 21:11 IST
PFI Phulwari Sharief conspiracy case: NIA raids 25 locations in three states
  • Country:
  • India

The NIA on Wednesday raided 25 locations across three states in connection with the Popular Front of India (PFI) conspiracy to radicalise and train cadres and members to carry out acts of terror and violence, an official said.

The searches were conducted at the premises of the suspects in Bihar's Katihar district, Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada and Shimoga districts, and Kerala's Kasaragod, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram districts, a spokesperson said.

The official said a slew of digital devices, including mobile phones, hard disks, SIM cards, pen drives and data cards, besides other incriminating documents and materials related to the banned organisation, were seized during the raids.

The federal agency has also seized Rs 17.50 lakh cash during the operation, the official said.

In Karnataka, the agency conducted simultaneous raids on 16 places in the Dakshina Kannada district. According to sources, the searches were carried out in Bantwal, Uppinangady, Venur and Belthangady as well.

In Bihar, the NIA searched the premises of Mahboob Alam at Mujzaffar Tola in Katihar. Some relatives of Alam were also interrogated during the drive. The sleuths of the federal agency were assisted by district police.

A total of 85 locations have so far been raided during investigations of the case.

In July last year, Bihar police, acting on a tip-off, had carried out a raid at the rented premises of Athar Parvez in Patna's Phulwari Sharief and seized incriminating articles related to the PFI, including a document titled ''India 2047 Towards Rule of Islamic India, Internal Document: Not for circulation''.

Parvez was arrested along with three other accused – Md Jalaluddin Khan, Arman Malick, alias ''Imteyaz Anwer'', and Nooruddin Zangi, alias ''Advocate Nooruddin'' – and a chargesheet was filed by the NIA against them on January 7.

Ten others were later arrested for promoting the unlawful and anti-national activities of the PFI and channelising illegal funds from abroad to its members in the instant case.

In the course of its investigation, the spokesperson said, the NIA also found that multiple channels were being operated on popular video platforms by persons suspected to be associated with the PFI.

These channels were distributing content aimed at inciting communal violence and terror in India, the official said, adding the suspects, having international links, were also indulging in the propagation of PFI ideology using social media.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

 India
4
SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family members

SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Navigating the Future: The Latest in GPS Technology

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023