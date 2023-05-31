ESSA Bank & Trust settles US discrimination allegations -Justice Dept

ESSA Bank & Trust has agreed to pay over $3 million to resolve allegations it engaged in lending discrimination by redlining majority-Black and Hispanic neighborhoods in and around Philadelphia, the Justice Department said on Wednesday.

A complaint filed in federal court alleges the bank engaged in the discriminatory behavior from at least 2017 to 2021, the department said in a statement.

