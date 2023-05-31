Left Menu

Citizens have right to keep or change their names according to personal preferences, says Allhabad HC

PTI | Prayagraj | Updated: 31-05-2023 21:58 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 21:58 IST
Citizens have right to keep or change their names according to personal preferences, says Allhabad HC
  • Country:
  • India

The Allahabad High Court has ruled that citizens have the right to keep or change their names according to personal preferences, and this comes within the ambit of the Constitution.

Justice Ajay Bhanot made the observation on a writ petition filed by one Sameer Rao challenging the UP Madhyamik Siksha Parishad's rejection of his application to get his name changed in the high school and intermediate examination certificates.

The high court directed the UP Madhyamik Siksha Parishad to allow the petitioner to change his name from ''Shahnawaz'' to ''Mohammad Sameer Rao'' and issue fresh high school and intermediate certificates incorporating the change.

''The authorities arbitrarily rejected the application for change of name and misdirected themselves in law. The action of the authorities violates the fundamental rights of the petitioner guaranteed under Article 19(1)(a), Article 21 and Article 14 of the Constitution of India,'' the court said. The name of the petitioner was recorded as ''Shahnawaz'' in the examination certificates issued in 2013 and 2015 respectively. In 2020, the petitioner publicly disclosed that his name has been changed from ''Shahnawaz'' to ''Mohammad Sameer Rao''.

Thereafter, he applied for changing his name in the certificates which was declined by the regional secretary of the Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad's Bareilly office. Following this, the petitioner moved court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

 India
4
SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family members

SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Navigating the Future: The Latest in GPS Technology

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023