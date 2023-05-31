Left Menu

UP: Tehsildar booked for raping woman on pretext of marriage

PTI | Deoria | Updated: 31-05-2023 22:31 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 22:31 IST
UP: Tehsildar booked for raping woman on pretext of marriage
  • Country:
  • India

A tehsildar in this Uttar Pradesh district was booked on Wednesday for allegedly raping a 28-year-old woman on the pretext of marriage, police said.

Rudrapur Superintendent of Police Sankalp Sharma said the complainant accused Rudrapur Tehsildar Abhay Rai of raping her on several occasions after promising to marry her.

The woman was sent for a medical examination and presented before a magistrate to record her statements, Sharma said.

''The accused went absconding right after the FIR was registered. Our teams are trying to arrest him,'' the SP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

 India
4
SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family members

SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Navigating the Future: The Latest in GPS Technology

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023