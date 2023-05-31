Mamata takes to streets to protest 'manhandling' of wrestlers in Delhi

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday took to the streets here to protest against the alleged manhandling of wrestlers at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar after they tried to march towards the new Parliament building following its inauguration three days ago.

She demanded immediate arrest of Wrestling Federation of India's former chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh who is accused of sexually harassing several women grapplers.

Holding a placard with the message, ''We Want Justice'', written on it, Banerjee participated in a protest march which started at Hazra Road crossing in the southern part of the city and culminated at Rabindra Sadan, the cultural hub of the eastern metropolis.

Banerjee joined the 2.8-km rally at Bhabanipur, her own constituency.

''We promise to continue our protest against the BJP government at the Centre until the culprit is arrested,'' she said after the conclusion of the march.

''Even after the Supreme Court has given a judgment, the BJP government at the Centre is unable to arrest the accused. On the contrary, I have asked the police that they can arrest TMC leaders, if genuine complaints are received against them,'' she said. During the rally, Banerjee was flanked by former women footballers Kuntala Ghosh Dastidar and Shanti Mallick, ex-soccer players Alvito D'Cunha, Rahim Nabi and Dipendu Biswas besides several other sports personalities and common people.

State minister Aroop Biswas and cricketer-turned-minister Manoj Tiwary spearheaded the rally organised by the sports department to show solidarity towards the protesting wrestlers.

The wrestlers are demanding the arrest of Singh who is accused of sexually harassing several women grapplers.

The rally was organised a day after the country's top wrestlers, including Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia, along with hundreds of their supporters, reached Har ki Pauri to immerse their medals in the river Ganga but were persuaded by Khap and farmer leaders not to do so.

''This was a day of shame for the wrestlers, who have brought numerous laurels for the country. It is shameful that these players, who have worked tirelessly to win medals for our country, are now going to Haridwar to immerse their medals in the river,'' Banerjee said.

She also said, ''All the great national and state-level players have joined us today in our solidarity march against the harassment of the protesting wrestlers of our country. Sports persons from Mohun Bagan, East Bengal and Mohammedan Sporting Club are here today to support the wrestlers.'' Banerjee said that a similar rally will be organised on Thursday to show solidarity towards the agitating wrestlers.

''We will request everyone to join us with a candle. The rally will start near football legend Gostha Pal's statue in Maidan around 4.30 PM. I will request everyone to join us tomorrow. We will be raising our demand for justice by lighting candles,'' Banerjee said. The wrestlers, who were protesting at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi since April 23 demanding the arrest of Singh, were removed from the site by the police on May 28 after they tried to march towards the new Parliament building.

They were detained, before being released later.

