Left Menu

1800 frontline Police graduates from Royal New Zealand Police College

“This government set out to deliver 1800 more Police, and today, we’ve done that,” Police Minister Ginny Andersen said.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 01-06-2023 10:16 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 10:16 IST
1800 frontline Police graduates from Royal New Zealand Police College
Constabulary numbers grew by 643 under the last Government in 9 years– with 1800 additional Police, we’ve nearly trebled that in under six years. Image Credit: Stuff
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

The Government has delivered on its commitment to put an extra 1800 Police on the front line, with the graduation today of Police wing 366 from the Royal New Zealand Police College.

“This government set out to deliver 1800 more Police, and today, we’ve done that,” Police Minister Ginny Andersen said.

“That was a deliberate policy to support our front line after a decade of National Party cuts that left Police underfunded and under-resourced.

“What we’ve achieved today is the biggest ever Government commitment to an increase in Police numbers in history, and we’re proud to stand alongside them to celebrate this historic achievement.

“Delivering on our promise means every Policing district in New Zealand is better resourced than they were five and half years ago – and there’s more we want to do yet.

Particular decisions around where constabulary are deployed are a decision for Police, but our investment has meant that Police have the resources to increase constabulary numbers in every district.

“This Government is committed to locking in these gains, which is why we’ve announced more funding in Budget 23 to ensure the improved Police to population ratio we’ve achieved does not go backwards again. 

“With the addition of 1800 extra Police, funding announced in Budget 2023 will ensure there is one officer for every 480 New Zealanders, compared with one for every 544 New Zealanders in 2017.

“This commitment to properly resourcing our police is a vital component in tackling crime, including retail, youth, and violent crime.

“It’s part of our long-term approach which requires an ongoing commitment to funding, including early intervention, crime prevention, and partnering with the community.”

“We’ve also invested in the fight against organised crime and gangs, due to our investment to grow Police numbers we will reach 700 new staff dedicated to combatting organised crime”

“I know this sustained support makes a difference. I worked in Police for a decade and it was clear to everyone that you can’t cut and fudge your way to improved outcomes when it comes to law and order, no matter how you try to dress it up.    

Constabulary numbers grew by 643 under the last Government in 9 years– with 1800 additional Police, we’ve nearly trebled that in under six years.

 The last Government also didn’t account for population growth, meaning there was a reduction in the number of Police relative to the size of the population.

“The Constables graduating in Wing 366 today have a big job ahead of them, but I know they will work hard to make New Zealand a safer place.  

“The Government has also given Police the training, the kit, and the legislative tools to keep themselves safe, Police smarter, and crack down on the worst types of offending.

   “Thirty-five percent of this wing are women, fourteen percent are Māori, sixteen percent are Pasifika, and five percent are Asian.

 “They should be proud of their fantastic achievement, and I look forward to seeing the great work they will do for our communities,” Ginny Andersen said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Committed to using AI to positively disrupt way we diagnose, treat and care for patients: Kamineni of Apollo Hospitals

Committed to using AI to positively disrupt way we diagnose, treat and care ...

 India
4
SpaceX launches new batch of Starlink satellites to orbit

SpaceX launches new batch of Starlink satellites to orbit

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Navigating the Future: The Latest in GPS Technology

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023