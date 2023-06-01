Fire in WB govt office

Left Menu

A massive fire broke out in an office of the West Bengal government on Ganesh Chandra Avenue in the citys central business district on Thursday and efforts are on to douse it, an official said.Ten fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the blaze on the fourth floor of the building that houses a division of the state governments Public Health Engineering Department, reported at around 10 AM, he said. None was injured in the fire as the office staff were yet to arrive.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 01-06-2023 12:45 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 12:44 IST
A massive fire broke out in an office of the West Bengal government on Ganesh Chandra Avenue in the city's central business district on Thursday and efforts are on to douse it, an official said.

Ten fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the blaze on the fourth floor of the building that houses a division of the state government's Public Health Engineering Department, reported at around 10 AM, he said. ''None was injured in the fire as the office staff were yet to arrive. We are trying to douse it as quickly as possible. It seems all the documents and papers inside the department have been destroyed in the fire,'' the official said.

The cause of the fire is yet not known.

The building houses other state government departments, including the transport and the PHE department.

