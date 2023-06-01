Left Menu

Two killed in head-on collision between motorcycles in UP

PTI | Pratapgarh | Updated: 01-06-2023 13:31 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 13:28 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Two people died after their motorcycles collided head-on with each other here, police said on Thursday.

Two people were also injured in the incident that took place near Bijemau village in Raniganj area on Wednesday night, they said.

The deceased were identified as Deepak Kumar and Deepak Saroj, both aged 32, Additional Superintendent of Police Vidyasagar Mishra said.

He said the injured were admitted to the local medical college for treatment. Their condition is stated to be stable.

