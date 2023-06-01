Left Menu

Bihar BJP MLA lodges FIR against party legislator's son

PTI | Darbhanga | Updated: 01-06-2023 13:42 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 13:42 IST
A Bihar BJP MLA has lodged a complaint with the police against the son of a legislator of the party he accused of posting defamatory material on Facebook, police said on Thursday.

An FIR was lodged at Bahadurpur police station in Darbhanga district on the basis of a complaint received from Murari Mohan Jha, the sitting MLA from Keoti, said Amit Kumar, the deputy superintendent of police in charge of the area.

Kumar said the complaint was lodged against Dhirendra Kumar Dheeraj, whose father Misri Lal Yadav is the MLA from Aliganj.

When asked about the episode, Yadav claimed ''I have no knowledge about the tiff. We too hail from Keoti. There could be some differences of opinion. I can comment only after I get to know the facts''.

Dheeraj, meanwhile, came out with a couple of videos on his Facebook page and said that he is ''not scared of going to jail'' and will continue his fight against ''rampant corruption''.

Investigations into the matter is on, the DSP said.

